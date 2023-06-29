Pepper spray fogger used on crowd, police say

Jun. 29—HIGH POINT — Police had to use a pepper spray fogger Wednesday when a crowd rushed toward them at a house where officers were following up on an arrest they had made, and two more people were arrested, the High Point Police Department said.

Someone reported that a man who might have a handgun was in the 700 block of E. Commerce Avenue, an area where there had been a shooting on May 31, and shortly before 3 p.m. officers saw someone on a skateboard around E. Green Drive and Cable Street who matched the description.

Police tried to talk to the man, later identified as Jae'Vian A. Rivera, 19, of Greensboro, but he jumped off the skateboard and ran, police said. He was arrested a short time later.

Detectives and officers with dogs found a handgun in the area where Rivera ran, police said. He was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a police officer, carrying a concealed gun and impeding the flow of traffic.

Detectives returned to the 700 block of E. Commerce Avenue to conduct a "knock and talk," police said. When officers arrived, several people ran inside the house, tried to jump out of a back window, then barricaded themselves inside the house, police said.

Police applied for a search warrant for the house while officers tried to negotiate with the people inside. A crowd gathered outside, and officers put up crime scene tape to keep the crowd back. Eventually, nine people came out of the house and were detained, police said.

Two people crossed past the crime scene tape and refused to listen to commands from officers, and they were arrested, police said. Ronnie L. Ellerbee, 44, of High Point was charged with two counts of resisting, delaying or obstructing a police officer, and Luke S. Ingram, 26, of High Point was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer.

The rest of the crowd rushed toward the house, prompting officers to use a pepper spray fogger on the ground to keep them away, police said.

Several more High Point Police Department officers arrived to help with crowd control during the investigation. Police on the scene included officers from the Street Crimes Unit, Violent Crimes Unit, Special Victims Unit, Strategic Intelligence Unit, Property Crimes Unit, Traffic Unit, Vice and Narcotics Unit, K9 Unit, Reserve and the SWAT team, police said.

A judge granted a search warrant for the house, where detectives found a handgun, 6.5 grams of crack cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said.