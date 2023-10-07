Pepper and Toro are best friends looking for a family that needs two loving dogs at home

Pepper and Toro have been best friends forever and are now looking for a new family that will welcome them both into a home. Pepper is a beautiful black Labrador. She is 3 years old and could use some help in losing a little weight. An active family and a walk schedule would be beneficial for Pepper. She is shy with new people, but quickly warms up and will let you pet her and shower her with love. Pepper gets along with other dogs and cats.

Toro is a handsome 3-year-old golden Labrador. Although his name means “bull,” Toro is very timid at first and can be afraid in new situations. But soon he realizes that he is safe, and his family and BFF Pepper are nearby, so there is nothing to fear. Toro will then turn into a lover and enjoys getting his share of petting.

Heartland would love to place these two besties in the same home, but it is not mandatory. Call today to set up a play date with these two and then go out and buy two new dog beds.

Pets are available for adoption through:

• Heartland Small Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 6033, South Bend, IN 46660. Phone: 574-400-5633. Website: www.heartlandsmallanimalrescue.org.

• Homeward Bound Animal Welfare Group, Website: www.homewardboundawg.com. Email: homewardboundawg@aol.com.

• Elkhart Humane Society, 54687 County Road 19, Bristol. Phone: 574-475-4732. Website: elkharthumanesociety.org.

• PetsConnect Inc., P.O. Box 8104, South Bend, IN 46660-8140. Phone 574-282-1225. Website: www.petsconnect.org.

• South Bend Animal Resource Center, 521 Eclipse Place, South Bend. Phone: 574-235-9303. Website: sbacc.petfinder.org.

• Pet Refuge Inc., 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend. Phone: 574-231-1122. Website: www.petrefuge.com.

• Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka. Phone: 574-255-4726. Website: www.humanesocietystjc.org.

• Second Chance Small Dog Rescue, Elkhart. Phone: 574-524-6040. Websites: secondchancesmalldogs.org and www.petfinder.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Pet of the Week: Pepper and Toro are ready for adoption from Heartland