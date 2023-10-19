Pepperdine students killed by driver on PCH in Malibu identified

Officials at Pepperdine University have identified all four students struck and killed by 22-year-old driver on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 21600 block of PCH, near La Costa Beach and east of the Malibu Pier, authorities said.

The first victim to be identified by family members was 20-year-old Los Angeles native Niamh Rolston. Rolston was a business major at Pepperdine and was set to graduate with the class of 2024.

Her 21st birthday would have been next month, her family said.

The three other victims were identified as Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams. All four of the victims were seniors at Pepperdine’s Seaver College of Liberal Arts.

“To the students who loved, lived with, and were in community with the departed members of our Pepperdine family, my heart is broken with yours,” University President Jim Gash said in a message to the Pepperdine community. “I join you in your grief as we process this profound loss.”

During a Wednesday press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials identified the driver as Fraser Michael Bohm, who is now facing manslaughter charges.

Bohm, 22, had been released from custody pending further investigation, Deputy Roger Schalkx said.

Investigators said Bohm was speeding in his dark-colored BMW westbound on PCH when he lost control, sideswiped several parked vehicles, and crashed into the young women who were walking in the area. The four victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other as of yet unidentified victims were taken to a nearby hospital in unknown conditions.

Witnesses say that they saw the driver get out of his wrecked car unharmed before being pinned to the ground by several people.

A woman who has lived in the area for many years told KTLA that the stretch of Pacific Coast Highway is known as “Dead Man’s Curve” due to the high number of accidents, nearly all of which involve speeding drivers.

Bohm was arrested on charges of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. A DUI investigation is still pending, LASD said.

“Each departed student brought a unique gift and spirit to the University, and we deeply grieve the unfulfilled hopes and aspirations of our precious community members,” Pepperdine University Vice President for Student Affairs Connie Horton said.

Plans for a memorial service with the families of the students are underway. The university said it will hold a prayer service Thursday at 10 a.m. for members of the Pepperdine community.

