Peppertree Apartments owners battle public nuisance injunction in federal court

The owners of the Peppertree Apartments will be in federal court Wednesday.

The complex was served a public nuisance injunction last November after 1,600 calls in a year and a half, including multiple murders and aggravated assaults.

The apartments, located in the Whitehaven, were told residents would not be able to re-sign their leases, and no new tenants would be allowed.

At an initial hearing held on March 11, Plaintiffs presented their proof. The hearing was held via Microsoft Teams video conferencing. During the hearing, the Court heard testimony from the Plaintiff’s witnesses, including the TESCO Property Manager, three residents, a D&S Security Services, LLC representative, and TESCO’s Chief Operating Officer.

The case was continued to Wednesday to hear proof from the Defendants. The hearing will be held in person.

FOX13′s Jeremy Pierre will be in the courtroom and have the latest in the case on Good Morning Memphis.

RELATED LINKS:

‘I have to bury my child,’ Mother calls for Peppertree Apartments to be shut down after son killed

Peppertree Apartments served nuisance injunction after 1,600 calls in 18 months

Peppertree Apartments closing put on hold as managers seek guidance from federal regulators

Residents at Peppertree Apartments blindsided by management as complex declared public nuisance

‘It’s like Casper owns Peppertree’ Residents look for answers, feel ghosted by apartment owners

Man shot to death at Peppertree Apartments

FOX13 Investigates: Problems at Peppertree Apartments

Owners of Peppertree Apartments back in court after complex deemed public nuisance