PepsiCo still sees unrelenting inflation as earnings top expectations

PepsiCo's (PEP) long-time CFO Hugh Johnston told Yahoo Finance Live on Tuesday that inflation is likely to stick around for some time.

"We'll see how next year evolves," Johnston said. "Certainly in the early portion of the year given that we forward buy our commodities by about nine months we know we are going to face inflation in the first half of the year."

Pepsi execs told analysts on their earnings conference call Tuesday morning inflation would be up by a "mid-teens" percentage this year. And though the company delivered a big earnings beat and relatively upbeat guidance on Tuesday, the inflationary pressures on the business in the second quarter weren't hard to find.

Some of the most pressing inflationary pressures includes various commodities and in the manufacturing process, execs said on the call.

"Balance of the year inflation is higher than it is for the first half of the year," Johnston told analysts. "I think we've mentioned in the past, we're in the teens in terms of commodity inflation. That will continue, but a little bit higher in the back half."

Here is how PepsiCo performed compared to Wall Street estimates:

Net Sales: $20.2 billion vs. $19.55 billion

Organic Sales Growth: +13.0% vs. +7.48%

Diluted EPS: $1.86 vs. $1.74

Full Year Core EPS Growth Guidance: +8% vs. +8%

Full Year Organic Sales Growth Guidance: +10% vs. +8% previously

Frito-Lay profits for PepsiCo were pressured in the most recent quarter. (Photo by Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Core operating profits grew at a slower pace than organic sales at the company's Frito Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, and North America Beverages businesses.

PepsiCo's Africa, Middle East and Asia business was a bright spot with organic sales increased 21% and operating profits rising 18%.

Johnston said he is eyeing interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve as one way to get inflation under control.

"The broader question around what is likely to happen with inflation and the economy, I think a lot of it is going to depend on what the Fed's actions are and how the economy and how aggregate demand responds to that," Johnston said.

"Early days to assess that," Johnston added. "It's clear that the Fed is committed to taking inflation out of the economy. The question really is going to be how long it's going to take, and that's a tough one to forecast at this point."

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

