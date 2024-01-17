PepsiCo bans Ukraine references in ads to stay in lucrative Russian market — media

The New Voice of Ukraine
·2 min read
PepsiCo ignores the topic of war in Ukraine and whether there will be consequences for it
PepsiCo ignores the topic of war in Ukraine and whether there will be consequences for it

PepsiCo, the global food and beverage giant, has banned any mention of Ukraine and its armed forces in advertising in an attempt to avoid alienating the Russian market, the Ukrainian Council of Shopping Centers, said citing Forbes.

While PepsiCo continues to do business in Russia, the company fears that openly supporting Ukraine may hinder its business in the terrorist state. PepsiCo is simultaneously trying to retainits foothold in Ukraine.

"The company is trying to have its cake and eat it too — not leaving the Russian market while keeping a presence in Ukraine," said Yuriy Hladkyi, Grape creative agency CEO.

The manufacturer's revenues in Russia are approximately 10 times higher than in Ukraine, said one top manager.

PepsiCo's restrictions aim to minimize reputational risks, said strategic communications consultant Yaryna Kliuchkovska.

PepsiCo has thus far not provided an official comment on the matter.

Read also: Global beverage giant PepsiCo bans mention of war and Ukrainian Armed Forces in ads

PepsiCo has been operating in Russia since 1974, where it has nineteen plants, around 20,000 employees, and 40,000 agricultural workers. PepsiCo is the fourth-largest company in the beverages and food products industry in Russia.

PepsiCo's net profit in Russia soared by 333% to $525 million last year. The company paid approximately $115 million in taxes to the Kremlin. Currently, the iconic Pepsi Cola is sold under the brand name Evervess-Cola, while regular Pepsi Cola is still available in Russian supermarkets through so-called parallel imports.

The Ukrainian National Agency on Corruption Prevention or NACP included PepsiCo in the list of international sponsors of the war. Aside from operating in Russia, the company’s products were found in the food rations of Russian soldiers.

The NACP invited CEOs of international companies that have not ceased operations in Russia to visit Ukraine. The list of international sponsors of the war can be found here.

Read also: Pepsi and Mars named international sponsors of war for pumping money into Russian economy

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Vicarius lands $30M for its AI-powered vulnerability detection tools

    Perhaps it's Vicarius' trend following that caught investors' attention -- as well as (I'd wager to guess) the startup's 5x year-over-year growth. Vicarius co-founder and CEO Michael Assraf tells me that the company's customer base recently eclipsed 400 brands including PepsiCo, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Equinix. Whatever put Vicarius on backers' radars, the company recently closed a $30 million Series B round led by Bright Pixel Capital with participation from AllegisCyber Capital, AlleyCorp and Strait Capital, Vicarius announced today.

  • December retail sales top estimates to cap strong 2023

    The December retail sales report will be closely reviewed by investors for signs that the consumer remains on solid footing.

  • A government shutdown this weekend remains a possibility despite Senate progress

    Laborious Senate rules and hard-line GOP opposition stand in the way of Washington's efforts to avert a partial government shutdown this weekend.

  • How Derrick White became an analytics darling by doing all the little things

    White occupies the nooks and crannies of each contest, rocketing to the offensive glass, materializing in opponents’ passing lanes, rejecting far more shots than most players his stature have any business doing.

  • PSA: Anyone can tell if you are using WhatsApp on your computer

    Be’ery demonstrated and proved his findings in tests performed with WhatsApp numbers controlled by TechCrunch. While revealing where users have WhatsApp running is not the most dangerous leak of information, digital security experts agree that it’s not an ideal situation, and, in some cases, it could help hackers target WhatsApp users. Meta’s spokesperson Zade Alsawah told TechCrunch that the company received Be’ery’s research and concluded that the app’s current design “is what users want and expect.”

  • Inception Capital closes flagship $30M Fund of Funds focused on crypto emerging managers

    Early stage-focused web3 firm Inception Capital, formerly known as OP Crypto, has closed its inaugural fund at $30 million, David Gan, founder and general partner of the firm, exclusively shared with TechCrunch. The fund, OP Fund of Funds I LP, targeted family offices and high-net-worth individuals who want “diversified” exposure to early-stage crypto venture deals. “Instead of family offices trying to make the best investments themselves, this vehicle is a good hedge and risk adjusted downside vehicle to get crypto exposure,” Gan said.

  • Amazon brings its AI-powered image generator to Fire TV

    Amazon is officially rolling out the ability to create AI-generated images on Fire TV devices. Starting today, the feature is available in the U.S. for users with a second-generation Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Omni QLED Series. Fire TV’s new feature is powered by Amazon’s Titan Image Generator, which the company announced during its AWS re:Invent 2023 conference in November.

  • The bipartisan child tax credit plan, No Doubt at Coachella and Jason Kelce’s rumored retirement

    The stories you need to start your day: The bipartisan child tax credit proposal, Jason Kelce’s rumored retirement and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter

  • As hacks worsen, SEC turns up the heat on CISOs

    Over the past year we've seen Uber's former chief security officer convicted in federal court for mishandling a data breach, a federal regulator charge SolarWinds' security chief with allegedly misleading investors prior to its own cyberattack, and new regulations that compel companies to publicly reveal materially impactful data breaches within four business days. It might seem like it's never been a riskier time to work in cybersecurity. Now in its penultimate year, ShmooCon brings together hackers, researchers, government officials and cybersecurity executives to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the security community.

  • Homegrown African VCs emerge to fill in the gaps foreign investors cannot

    The African startup scene is expanding beyond the traditional markets of Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa, with accelerated activity now reported in other regions across the continent. As the market grows, there are calls for more local fund managers to unlock additional capital and support founders. This push arises from the fact that most deals in the continent have in recent years been taken up by foreign VC firms, which accounted for 77% of the total funding in 2022.

  • Google now admits it could collect data in Chrome's Incognito mode

    Google has updated its disclaimer in Chrome's experimental Canary channel shortly after agreeing to settle a $5 billion lawsuit accusing it of tracking Incognito users.

  • Investors give new Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick a rough reception as stock falls 4%

    Morgan Stanley's stock fell by more than 4% during Ted's Pick's earnings debut as investors fretted about margins in the firm's wealth-management unit.

  • U.S. launches new strikes on Yemen's Houthis, considers terrorist re-designation. Here's the latest on the unfolding conflict.

    The U.S. launched a new round of strikes on Yemen's Houthis on Tuesday, while also considering re-designating the militant group as a 'terrorist' organization. Here's the latest on the unfolding conflict.

  • India puts tech firms on notice over deepfakes inaction

    India has warned tech companies that it is prepared to impose bans if they fail to take active measures against deepfake videos, a senior government minister said, on the heels of warning by a well-known personality over a deepfake advertisement using his likeness to endorse a gaming app. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Deputy IT Minister, said the ministry plans to amend the nation's IT Rules by next week to establish definitive laws counteracting deepfakes. "If a platform thinks that they can get away without taking down deepfake videos, or merely maintain a casual approach to it, we have the power to protect our citizens by blocking such platforms," Chandrasekhar told a press conference.

  • Territory Foods review: No. 1 pick for best prepared meal delivery service in 2024

    Territory Foods connects local chefs, nutritionists and culinary experts to provide the best nonfrozen prepared meals we've tested.

  • Sierra Space joins defense primes in landing massive military satellite contract

    Sierra Space is joining Rocket Lab as a current or formerly VC-backed space company to land a major satellite deal with the military. The Space Development Agency (SDA) selected Sierra, along with Lockheed Martin and L3Harris, to build 54 satellites in deals collectively worth $2.5 billion. The news, announced today, follows news from last week that Rocket Lab landed a similar contract for up to $515 million.

  • Google is laying off hundreds of workers who sell ads to big businesses

    Google’s latest cuts continue the trend of layoffs at tech companies, which shed thousands of jobs in 2023.

  • Ina Garten’s beloved Cuisinart food processor will give you the confidence of a professional chef

    It’s one of my go-to kitchen appliances for chopping, slicing, kneading and beyond.

  • Fancy founder returns with $1,000-per-month luxury shopping startup, Long Story Short

    A new luxury goods e-commerce startup dubbed Long Story Short has a provocative concept: it's $1,000 per month to join for the privilege of shopping its curated collection. Shocking as that sounds, founder Joseph Einhorn believes he understands this sliver of the e-commerce market, and why many online luxury ventures to date have failed to work. The founder, known best for his 2010s e-commerce site The Fancy, an upscale shoppable Pinterest rival, says high-net-worth individuals demand more in terms of privacy and security from their online experience -- something that shopping a luxury marketplace often does not provide.

  • Christina Applegate is living with MS — and joking about it at the Emmys. Here's what she's said about her diagnosis.

    "It f***ing sucks," Applegate has said of dealing with the effects of multiple sclerosis.