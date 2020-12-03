PepsiCo employee shoots coworker multiple times after fight over union issues, police say

A dispute between two PepsiCo employees over union issues ended with one man shooting the other multiple times after they agreed to fight outside the company’s grounds in Medley, police said.

Jimmy Franklin, 29, was arrested Wednesday and is now being held in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with no bond.

According to police, Franklin and his coworker got in a disagreement Nov. 20 that led to Franklin calling the victim names.

The coworkers agreed to leave the Pepsico grounds to fight, police said. Both clocked out just before 7 p.m. In separate cars, they both left the property via the 93rd street exit, according to the police report.

Franklin followed the victim and at some point stopped to fight, police said, but Franklin didn’t like that spot and they continued driving.

The victim pulled into another business and Franklin stopped on the street. Police say the victim backed up, pulled up next to Franklin, lowered his window and told Franklin that his break was only 30 minutes and he was going back to work.

That angered Franklin and Franklin shot the victim three to four times, he told police.

“The victim said he thought he was going to die, so he jumped out of his car and hopped away,” an officer wrote in the report. “The victim said he was shot multiple times, therefore he could not run.”

Police say as Franklin took off he fired five to six more shots.

“...the victim’s statement, witness statements, along with video footage obtained of the actual shooting proves the defendant had a plan not to fight, but to murder the victim, as he shot the victim multiple times while the victim was sitting in his vehicle,” an officer wrote.

The victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he underwent surgery. His current condition is not known.