PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) insiders sold US$6.0m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

The fact that multiple PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PepsiCo

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Executive Officer of PepsiCo Beverages North America, Kirk Tanner, sold US$2.4m worth of shares at a price of US$175 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$178, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 13% of Kirk Tanner's holding.

PepsiCo insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

I will like PepsiCo better if I see some big insider buys.

PepsiCo Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at PepsiCo. In total, insiders dumped US$1.6m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of PepsiCo

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. PepsiCo insiders own about US$348m worth of shares (which is 0.1% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About PepsiCo Insiders?

Insiders sold PepsiCo shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since PepsiCo is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing PepsiCo. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with PepsiCo and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

