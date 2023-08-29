PepsiCo reveals truth about Tesla’s semitruck fleet after subjecting them to ‘hellacious’ and dangerous delivery routes

Jeremiah Budin
·2 min read
46

Although passenger vehicles are Tesla’s bread and butter, the popular EV company has also dipped its toe into making electric semitrucks, with the most notable example being the fleet it built for PepsiCo’s Sacramento, California, plant.

Now, ​the North American Council for Freight Efficiency has gotten a tour of the Pepsi facility and has released a video that includes some information and details about how the soda and snack food company uses its fleet of 21 electric semis.

Run On Less – Electric DEPOT – Pepsi Beverages from NACFE on Vimeo.

According to Amanda DeVoe, Pepsi’s transformation and strategy director, the company has found that it is most advantageous to run the trucks for around 12 hours a day on routes that are mostly under 100 miles.

However, three of the semis are dedicated to “long-haul routes” of 250 to 450 miles. Using Tesla Megachargers along the routes, the trucks can reportedly go from 5% charged to 95% charged in only 20 to 30 minutes.

Also worth noting is that Tesla’s “regenerative braking” technology allows the trucks to be used on “hellacious routes” such as the Donner Pass.

“Going across Donner Pass and back from [Sacramento] to Nevada, we’re able to, on the trip back, actually zero out, in terms of state of charge improving due to regenerative braking,” Dejan Antunović, Pepsi’s electrification program manager, said in the video. “It extends range for us in a way that is invaluable.”

According to the Department of Energy, even though medium- and heavy-duty trucks account for only 4% of the vehicles in the United States, they consume 25% of total highway fuel and create nearly 30% of highway carbon emissions. Stricter standards on smog-forming emissions on trucks will take effect in 2027, which could force companies to turn to electric versions such as this Tesla fleet.

The commenters on the Inside EVs article reporting the news seemed impressed by the performance of the trucks as Pepsi presented it and optimistic about the future of electric trucks.

“Interesting to have some data. TBH all this is filtered by the companies so it’s important to take that into consideration,” wrote one commenter. “That being said, it confirms what I said: it’s working and the technology will evolve fast enough to be viable for almost every deliveries in medium term perspective.”

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.

Recommended Stories

  • Save up to 49% on a Segway Scooter thanks to this Amazon Labor Day sale

    In the market for an electric scooter? You might be able to save a few hundred bucks thanks to these Labor Day deals on Segway e-scooters.

  • The first Mercedes-Benz EV fast-charging stations will open this fall

    Mercedes-Benz is launching its high-power charging hub network in the fourth quarter of 2023 with speeds as high as 400kW — more than any EV on the market can handle.

  • Redwood Materials raises $1B to expand US battery supply chain

    Redwood Materials, the battery recycling startup founded by former Tesla co-founder and CTO JB Straubel, has raised over $1 billion in a Series D round at a post-money valuation of over $5 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter. The raise brings Redwood's total equity capital to $2 billion. The company says it will use the funds to continue building capacity, expanding domestic battery supply chain, and allowing customers to buy battery materials -- like lithium, nickel and cobalt -- made in the U.S. for the first time.

  • Marshall premieres its Motif II ANC earbuds with a big bump in battery life

    Today Marshall launches the new $199 Motif II ANC earbuds with extended battery life over its predecessor.

  • Lighter Capital raises $130M credit facility to ignite revenue-based financing for startups

    At a time when securing venture capital funds is not especially easy, Lighter Capital continues to provide non-dilutive funding, in the way of revenue-based financing, to technology startups. The firm, led by Melissa Widner, CEO, was founded in 2010 and has since provided hundreds of millions dollars in financing via more than 1,100 rounds of growth capital without startups having to sell equity. Lighter Capital designed its revenue-based financing model for tech companies in the SaaS, technology services, subscription services and digital media sectors that already have revenue and are growing.

  • The Coach Outlet Labor Day sale is here, and you can get an extra 20% off tote bags, wallets and more

    You'll save even more when you buy a tote bag and a wallet together. The post The Coach Outlet Labor Day sale is here, and you can get an extra 20% off tote bags, wallets and more appeared first on In The Know.

  • Calm's new Sleep Story is narrated by TikTok’s text-to-speech voice artist

    Calm is introducing a new Sleep Story that is narrated by the voice behind TikTok's text-to-speech voice, the company announced on Tuesday. Kat Callaghan, a Canadian radio host and voiceover artist who voices the perky and robot-like voice on TikTok, worked with Calm to help users drift off to sleep in a new Sleep Story. The new Sleep Story, called "Once Upon a TikTok Tale," takes listeners on an immersive journey where Callaghan describes a series of dreamy locations based on surreal, sleepy versions of popular TikTok trends.

  • German Bionic’s latest exoskeleton helps healthcare workers lift elderly patients

    German Bionic, the robot exoskeleton startup behind the lightweight Apogee exosuit, just revealed the Apogee+, a hardware refresh intended to service health care workers. The powered exoskeleton allows nurses and other health care professionals to have greater access to patients, particularly the elderly and the infirm. The company hopes to decrease the “immense levels of stress endured” by these medical professionals.

  • Home prices rose again in June but higher mortgage rates complicate housing's outlook

    The S&P Case-Shiller US National Composite home price index increased by 0.7% in June compared with May on a seasonally adjusted basis.

  • Google just made it a lot easier for people to begin automating their smart home

    Plus, its script editor gets its first new features.

  • Allseated, a virtual venue tour and event planning platform, raises $20M

    Allseated, a platform that helps event organizers plan and showcase venues virtually, has raised $20 million in an equity round of funding. Founded in 2011, Allseated serves a collaborative space-visualization platform that allows venues and planners to create virtual walkthroughs for prospective clients, including tools for building 360-degree views of buildings and designing floor plans. Indeed, Allseated launched a "metaverse for enterprises" last May, however alongside today's funding news the company revealed that it's spinning out its so-called "meetaverse" division into a standalone entity, though it provided no further context on why it's doing so, who's heading it up, or how it will be funded.

  • Quora's Poe launches bot search, announces enterprise package

    Quora's AI chatbot product Poe is still being updated at a rapid pace as the company announced new features over the past few days including the ability to search for custom bots and a new enterprise tier for its premium plans. In an email sent to customers over the weekend, Poe announced that it will soon launch an enterprise package for employees. This offering sounds more like a group subscription package for corporates so employees can use Poe's premium tier.

  • Google's Duet AI becomes a meeting assistant, doc summarizer, and chat companion

    Google's Duet AI, its generative AI-powered helper, is now becoming generally available to any organization using Google Workspace the company announced today at its Google Cloud Next event. The AI helper, previously in testing with thousands of companies, will gain new capabilities, being able to act as a meeting assistant, a chatbot you can communicate with Google Chat, a document summarizer, and a way to add more personalization to Gmail's smart replies, among other things. One of Duet AI's features allows it to create presentations for you using text, charts, and images, based on relevant content in your Google Drive and Gmail.

  • Biden Administration targets drugs from J&J, Merck for controversial Medicare price negotiations

    The Biden administration revealed the first 10 drugs that will face the Medicare negotiation process under the Inflation Reduction Act.

  • ControlRooms.ai raises $10M for industrial manufacturing troubleshooting platform

    Industrial manufacturers face, on average, about 800 hours of unplanned downtime every year, or more than 15 hours per week, according to a recent report. The cost of unexpected troubleshooting, estimated at $50 billion yearly, results in lower productivity and lost revenue. Most companies are still manually troubleshooting, but ControlRooms.ai.

  • 2024 Polaris Ranger 1500 XD Review: Why bother with an actual truck?

    Reviewing the latest side-by-side from Polaris. It can tow nearly as much as a Bronco and haul about 2,000 pounds. You sure you need a truck?

  • Foxconn's promise to invest $10 billion in Wisconsin is now a distant memory

    Foxconn is selling two buildings in Wisconsin, which have remained mostly empty since they were originally purchased for its plans to bring production to the US.

  • WordPress is now selling 100-year domains

    WordPress, a company that has been around for 20 years, is now selling domains with a 100-year registration length. In exchange, WordPress will provide a domain with 100-year-long registration, automatic backup to multiple servers, and even the Internet Archive, advanced ownership and hosting tools, and round-the-clock support. WordPress doesn't mention in its post how it plans to keep domains and backups updated with the ever-changing internet landscape or what happens to the domains if the company decides to shut down the program for some reason.

  • Mercedes to open first charging hubs in Atlanta, China, Germany

    Mercedes-Benz has shared plans to open its first electric vehicle DC fast-charging hubs in Atlanta, Georgia; Chengdu, China; and Mannheim, Germany, starting in the fourth quarter of 2023. The automaker plans to install 2,000 charging hubs worldwide by the end of 2024, with 10,000 chargers in North America, Europe, China and "other core markets" by 2030. In July, Mercedes joined the ranks of automakers to adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge port.

  • How providing snacks became Jewell Loyd's mission amid ongoing WNBA travel issues

    The lack of good snack options is also tied up in one of the league’s largest and most front-facing pain points of commercial travel, Loyd said.