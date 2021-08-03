PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juices, in $3.3B deal

FILE - The symbol for Pepsico appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, in this Tuesday Oct. 1, 2019, file photo. PepsiCo will sell Tropicana and other juices to a private equity firm in exchange for pretax proceeds of $3.3 billion. PepsiCo will have a 39% non-controlling stake in a newly formed joint venture in the deal with PAI Partners .(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
MICHELLE CHAPMAN
·1 min read

PepsiCo will sell Tropicana and other juices to a private equity firm in a $3.3 billion deal.

The New York drink and snack company will keep a 39% non-controlling stake in a newly formed joint venture in the deal with PAI Partners.

Juice sales began to decline significantly in the early 2000s when low-carb diets grew in popularity, and that trend has continued with more families choosing instead to buy waters or other no- or low-calorie drinks.

Juice consumption in the U.S. peaked in 2003 at 4.2 billion gallons, but by 2017, that had fallen to 3 billion gallons, wrote Brian Sudano, the managing partner of Beverage Marketing Corp. The group does not see that trend changing.

The juice business delivered about $3 billion in revenue for PepsiCo last year, but at operating profit margins that were below the company's overall margins, it says.

PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta said in a prepared statement Tuesday that the deal “will free us to concentrate on our current portfolio of diverse offerings, including growing our portfolio of healthier snacks, zero-calorie beverages, and products like SodaStream.”

PepsiCo bought Tropicana in 1998 and the Naked juice brand, also part of the sale Tuesday, about 10 years later. It was heading in another direction by 2018 when it bought SodaStream, the carbonated drink machine company, for more than $3 billion.

PepsiCo Inc., based in New York, has the option to sell certain juice businesses in Europe.

The deal is expected to close late this year or early next year.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lilly's COVID-19 drug reduces death risk in patients on mechanical ventilation

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) first approved Lilly's arthritis drug, baricitinib, in combination with Gilead Sciences' remdesivir, to treat COVID-19 patients. The FDA last month expanded the drug's authorization for lone use or with remdesivir.

  • Best race ever? Warholm wins record-setting hurdles race

    When brash Norwegian hurdler Karsten Warholm led the field to the starting line on a steamy afternoon at Olympic Stadium, he and his seven opponents had every reason to expect they'd be part of something special. This gathering of the world's best 400-meter hurdlers Tuesday produced a gold medal for Warholm, a world record, a masterpiece and slice of history. “I never thought in my wildest imagination that this would be possible,” Warholm said after smashing his own world record in a time of 45.94 seconds.

  • 10 Things in Politics: Trump faces major test today

    And Amazon's historic defeat of a unionization effort may not be final.

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Every investor wants an ‘in,’ some hint that will tell exactly what a stock is going to do, and when. The kind of signal that will cut through the market’s noise, and makes sense of the deluge of raw data that every company generates. Multiply that data by 10,000 publicly traded stocks, and you’ll have some idea of just how daunting the markets can be. It’s tempting to follow an expert: a Wall Street analyst, or a trading guru. They all have important contributions to make. But here, we’ll take

  • This Bill Gates-backed battery maker is on track to do big things for electric vehicles: CEO

    QuantumScape founder and CEO Jagdeep Singh tells Yahoo Finance Live he is confident in hitting key production timelines.

  • GE’s Reverse Stock Split Is Rare– Only 5 in S&P 500 Since 2012

    It was only the fifth such action among companies in the S&P 500 index since 2012, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. A higher stock price was the goal of GE CEO Larry Culp, who wanted the reverse split so that the company’s stock would be more in line with peers, which have triple-digit prices. Companies tend to be loath to execute reverse splits because they can be interpreted as an admission by management that it has been unsuccessful in raising the stock price.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.

  • Don't Work During Retirement -- Collect Money From These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Instead

    If you are able to save some money over your working years and invest that into safe, blue-chip stocks that generate cash, that can make for a much more enjoyable retirement. Three dividend stocks that can be pillars for your portfolio for the long term and generate significant cash are Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), Fortis (NYSE: FTS), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Healthcare giant Walgreens raised its dividend in July, marking the 46th year in a row that it has bumped up its payouts to shareholders.

  • Advanced Micro (AMD) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

    Advanced Micro (AMD) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company's fundamentals for clues.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    How do you define a stock market opportunity? Is it a windfall, a piece of luck, or the result of careful planning, a strategy to make the most of any opening? The savvy investor seeks out the latter, looking for stocks that offer inducements to entry, be it a high upside or a depressed share price or a recent positive analyst review – or better yet, a combination of all three. So there’s a profile. We’ve used the TipRanks database to look up three stocks that fit it – stocks with Strong Buy con

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • How GE Boosted Its Share Price by 700%

    General Electric's 1-for-8 reverse stock split is effective. Its shares open for trading Monday north of $100.

  • If You Invested $1000 in Advanced Micro Devices 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • 10 Best 52-Week Low Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best 52-week low stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best 52-Week Low Stocks to Buy Now. What makes an average investor successful and rich in the long run is their ability to spot great […]

  • Betting on Momentum? 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Keep an Eye On

    General Grant understood that in life, momentum counts. He probably would not have phrased it that way, but his campaigns showed it – he always pushed forward, and turned any event toward meeting his long-term goals. He created momentum, and put it to his army’s service. Market investors can make use of that same pugilistic attachment to momentum. Find a stock that has been on a roll, whose fundamentals are strong, and keep with it – that’s the essence of momentum investing. It runs in the face

  • General Electric gains amid 1-for-8 reverse split debut

    Shares of General Electric traded higher on Monday as the industrial giant’s 1-for-8 reverse stock split became effective.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Testing New Highs Today

    The stock is trying to settle above $44.

  • ‘Anti-Aging Freak’ Gets $817 Million Haul in Hot Japan Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Kiyoshi Matsuura was so worried about growing old that he started using an anti-baldness treatment as a teenager.It was an obsession that went on to define his life. The Japanese entrepreneur continued to experiment with various supplements and other products, and founded his own company dedicated to fighting the ravages of time about 12 years ago.Premier Anti-Aging Co. went public in Tokyo in October and quickly became one of Japan’s best-performing stocks. It’s more than tripled

  • Enterprise Products (EPD) Dips 2.7% Despite Q2 Earnings Beat

    Higher contributions from the natural gas processing business and increased pipeline transportation volumes aid Enterprise Products' (EPD) Q2 earnings.