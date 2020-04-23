PepUp Tech Announces Virtual Accelerated Salesforce Training Programs for Displaced and Underserved Workers

Company Launches Fundraising Initiative; Goal of Adding 1,500 Trailblazers into the Salesforce Ecosystem

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PepUp Tech , a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing the number of underrepresented people in tech, today announced its accelerated training program for displaced workers. The program is designed to provide skill advancement opportunities to individuals whose employment prospects have been negatively affected due to the COVID-19 epidemic as well as members of underserved communities.

More than 17 million Americans have filed unemployment claims as a direct result of economic uncertainty related to COVID-19. PepUp Tech sees this as an opportunity to provide individuals with the technical and soft skills needed to grow a career in the Salesforce ecosystem. Research suggests that Salesforce and its ecosystem of partners will create more than 1 trillion dollars in new business revenues and 4.2 million jobs by 2024.

PepUp Tech's goal of raising $500,000 will fund 15 accelerated programs throughout the year. These virtual five-week Salesforce training and certification programs are designed to provide opportunities for career expansion within the Salesforce ecosystem to more than 1,500 displaced workers. Focused on entry to mid-range roles within the Salesforce community and nonprofit organizations, PepUp Tech offers two tracks: Salesforce System Admin and NPSP Admin.

"Our economy will recover, and we are working to ensure that the future of work will be prepared when it does. Now more than ever, it's time to invest in skills training," said Selina Suarez, executive director at PepUp Tech. "A $333 donation funds one learner, and has the potential to make an immeasurable impact on that individual's livelihood and future career prospects. On average, PepUp Tech alumni report a 600 percent increase in income from their previous employment."

PepUp Tech's first cohort for displaced workers kicks off on May 4, 2020. Participants will explore careers and gain insight into the Salesforce ecosystem. Professional industry experts across the country will be on hand to guide learning, share insider knowledge, and explore career opportunities. The PepUp Tech training program utilizes the case study methodology and reinforces learnings with supplemented Salesforce Trailhead curriculum.

To learn more about program details, registration and donation opportunities, visit: https://www.pepuptech.org/covidgiveback .

About PepUp Tech

PepUp Tech was founded in 2016 to help underrepresented groups gain access to careers in the tech industry through three core programs: Young Tech Explorers, Salesforce Bootcamp, and Salesforce Virtual Academy. While the tech career ecosystem is one of the fastest growing industries in the United States it is also the least diverse. By running programs that give bright, motivated, underserved individuals the skills, mentors, and confidence needed to begin careers in tech, PepUp Tech has developed a scalable model of workforce development that will benefit thousands of people and the tech industry as a whole. For more information: https://www.pepuptech.org/

