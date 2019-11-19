Per Aarsleff Holding A/S's (CPH:PAAL B) 2.3% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting

Today we'll take a closer look at Per Aarsleff Holding A/S (CPH:PAAL B) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. If you are hoping to live on the income from dividends, it's important to be a lot more stringent with your investments than the average punter.

A 2.3% yield is nothing to get excited about, but investors probably think the long payment history suggests Per Aarsleff Holding has some staying power. The company also bought back stock equivalent to around 0.6% of market capitalisation this year. Some simple analysis can reduce the risk of holding Per Aarsleff Holding for its dividend, and we'll focus on the most important aspects below.

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. Per Aarsleff Holding paid out 28% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. This is a medium payout level that leaves enough capital in the business to fund opportunities that might arise, while also rewarding shareholders. Plus, there is room to increase the payout ratio over time.

Another important check we do is to see if the free cash flow generated is sufficient to pay the dividend. Per Aarsleff Holding paid out 15% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservative and suggests the dividend is sustainable. It's positive to see that Per Aarsleff Holding's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

With a strong net cash balance, Per Aarsleff Holding investors may not have much to worry about in the near term from a dividend perspective.

Dividend Volatility

One of the major risks of relying on dividend income, is the potential for a company to struggle financially and cut its dividend. Not only is your income cut, but the value of your investment declines as well - nasty. For the purpose of this article, we only scrutinise the last decade of Per Aarsleff Holding's dividend payments. During this period the dividend has been stable, which could imply the business could have relatively consistent earnings power. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was ø0.48 in 2009, compared to ø5.00 last year. Dividends per share have grown at approximately 26% per year over this time.

With rapid dividend growth and no notable cuts to the dividend over a lengthy period of time, we think this company has a lot going for it.

Dividend Growth Potential

While dividend payments have been relatively reliable, it would also be nice if earnings per share (EPS) were growing, as this is essential to maintaining the dividend's purchasing power over the long term. It's good to see Per Aarsleff Holding has been growing its earnings per share at 20% a year over the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing at a good rate, and the company is paying less than half its earnings as dividends. We generally think this is an attractive combination, as it permits further reinvestment in the business.