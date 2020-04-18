What Is Per Aarsleff Holding's (CPH:PAAL B) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Per Aarsleff Holding (CPH:PAAL B) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 38% in the last month alone, although it is still down 16% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 20% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

View our latest analysis for Per Aarsleff Holding

Does Per Aarsleff Holding Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Per Aarsleff Holding's P/E of 8.24 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (9.9) for companies in the construction industry is higher than Per Aarsleff Holding's P/E.

CPSE:PAAL B Price Estimation Relative to Market April 18th 2020 More

Per Aarsleff Holding's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It's nice to see that Per Aarsleff Holding grew EPS by a stonking 40% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 8.6%. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Per Aarsleff Holding's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Per Aarsleff Holding has net cash of ø642m. This is fairly high at 18% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Per Aarsleff Holding's P/E Ratio

Per Aarsleff Holding has a P/E of 8.2. That's below the average in the DK market, which is 13.6. Not only should the net cash position reduce risk, but the recent growth has been impressive. One might conclude that the market is a bit pessimistic, given the low P/E ratio. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Per Aarsleff Holding over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 6.0 back then to 8.2 today. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.