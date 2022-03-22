Is Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

View our latest analysis for Peraso

Does Peraso Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at December 2021, Peraso had cash of US$15m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$7.7m. Therefore, from December 2021 it had 2.0 years of cash runway. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Well Is Peraso Growing?

We reckon the fact that Peraso managed to shrink its cash burn by 25% over the last year is rather encouraging. Unfortunately, however, operating revenue declined by 38% during the period. Considering both these factors, we're not particularly excited by its growth profile. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how Peraso is building its business over time.

Can Peraso Raise More Cash Easily?

While Peraso seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Peraso has a market capitalisation of US$48m and burnt through US$7.7m last year, which is 16% of the company's market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

Is Peraso's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Peraso's cash runway was relatively promising. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. On another note, Peraso has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

Of course Peraso may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says sell risk assets now and warns 'a policy mistake is coming'

    "I think there's just too much of a probability of a policy mistake, and we can't ignore what's happening to the global economy," he told CNBC.

  • Want $1 Million In Retirement? Invest $100,000 in Any of These 3 Stocks and Wait A Decade

    Investors hoping to turn $100,000 into $1 million over the next 10 years could see such potential returns in Block (NYSE: SQ), DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN), and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Block has placed itself at the center of fintech in many developed countries. Block just entered its eighth country early this year by bringing its ecosystem into Spain.

  • 2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Although high-growth tech stocks get most of the glory on Wall Street, it's often overlooked that the cannabis industry is growing just as quickly, if not faster, than some of the most-popular tech trends. With most marijuana stocks mired in a 13-month downtrend, these fast-growing stocks are now priced very attractively given the industry's outlook. Below are two marijuana stocks investors can confidently buy hand over fist, as well as one pot stock to avoid like the plague.

  • Sell stocks, warns one of Wall Street's biggest bears after fresh rally

    It's time to dump stocks after they have rallied off the recent lows, argues one bearish Wall Street strategist.

  • An inverted yield curve is likely after the Fed raised interest rates. Here's what that means and why it signals a recession may be imminent.

    The difference between 10-year and 2-year Treasury yields is just 21 basis points, while 5- and 10-year rates are already slightly inverted.

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

    A balanced approach that pursues both growth and dividend income can help you achieve your long-term financial goals.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Keep Your NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • Lost Money During the 2022 Stock Market Correction? It Could Work to Your Advantage.

    While stocks happened to rally late last week, many investors are still seeing losses in their portfolios. Now if you haven't sold off investments since the start of the recent downturn, you may only be looking at losses on screen. You may be able to use those losses strategically to pave the way for other gains.

  • Russia staves off default by sending dollar bond payments to creditors, but it now faces a $4.6 billion challenge

    Russia must cough up a further $615 million this month before a major $2 billion payment in April, according to JPMorgan.

  • Most large cryptocurrencies rise on Bitcoin Cash, Cardano increases

    CRYPTO UPDATE Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Monday, with Bitcoin Cash (BCHUSD) seeing the biggest change, climbing 3.66% to $330.15. Seven additional currencies posted increases Monday.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • 3 Stocks Down 50% or More That Wall Street Thinks Could Nearly Double

    Here are three stocks down 50% or more that Wall Street thinks could double within the next 12 months. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has lost roughly two-thirds of its market cap since October 2021. Wall Street expects a big comeback for the stock, though, with a 12-month price target reflecting an upside potential of around 95%.

  • Here's the secret message from Warren Buffett's newest big deals

    Warren Buffett has made a few power moves in March. Here's what these big deals signal to investors.

  • GM Either Got a Great Deal for Cruise or the Value of Cruise Is Falling

    GM bought a stake in the autonomous driving company it controls. The price is creating a little confusion.

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • Equifax, TransUnion and Experian will soon stop counting medical debt in credit reports — now, for the bad news

    The nation’s three major credit bureaus say they are overhauling how they include medical debt in a consumer’s credit history. The agencies said the removal will result in nearly 70% of the medical debt on Americans’ credit reports. This is a case where less is more for the financial lives of many consumers, certainly during the pandemic, advocates say — but they note the people who will remain stuck with medical debt on their reports are likely going to be those who were already the most financially vulnerable.

  • This Is the Ideal Number of Bank Accounts To Have, According To Experts

    It's common knowledge, at least in the U.S., that you should have a bank account to keep your money in a safe, secure place. Having multiple bank accounts can help you keep things separate, making it...

  • Medicare and Taxes: How Your 2023 Medicare Premiums Are Affected by Your 2021 Tax Filing

    The 60+ million Americans who are enrolled in Medicare will be paying significantly more in premiums this year than in 2021. But how about 2023 premiums? Did you know that what your Form 1040 includes...

  • Buffett buys insurer Alleghany for $11.6 billion

    STORY: Striking his biggest deal in six years, Warren Buffett said on Monday that his Berkshire Hathaway will buy insurance company Alleghany for $11.6 billion, just weeks after the 91-year-old billionaire lamented a lack of good investment opportunities.The deal expands Buffett's large portfolio of insurers, which includes Geico, and is one of the five largest in Berkshire's history.It’s Buffett's first multi-billion-dollar deal since the 2020 acquisition of Dominion Energy’s natural gas transmission business and his biggest since the nearly $35 billion purchase of aircraft and industrial parts maker Precision Controls in 2016.The deal will help Buffett put some of Berkshire's $146.7 billion in cash to use.Buffett agreed to pay nearly $850 per share of Alleghany, a 25% premium over Friday's closing price. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter pending regulatory and Alleghany shareholder approvals. The company would operate as an independent unit of Berkshire.Insurance typically generates more than 20% of operating profit at Berkshire, whose dozens of businesses also include the BNSF railroad, Berkshire Hathaway Energy and Dairy Queen ice cream.

  • Alibaba upsizes share buyback by two-thirds to record $25 billion

    Alibaba shares, which have more than halved in the past year, surged on the news and closed up 11%. This is the second time Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has expanded its buyback programme in a year. "The upsized share buyback underscores our confidence in Alibaba's long-term, sustainable growth potential and value creation," Deputy Chief Financial Officer Toby Xu said.