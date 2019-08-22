What Percentage Of ACTEOS S.A. (EPA:EOS) Shares Do Insiders Own?

Every investor in ACTEOS S.A. (EPA:EOS) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

ACTEOS is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of €3.0m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions don't own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about EOS.

ENXTPA:EOS Ownership Summary, August 22nd 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ACTEOS?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. ACTEOS might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

ENXTPA:EOS Income Statement, August 22nd 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in ACTEOS. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of ACTEOS

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.