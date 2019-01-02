What Percentage Of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Do Insiders Own?

The big shareholder groups in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

With a market capitalization of US$539m, Adaptimmune Therapeutics is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about ADAP.

See our latest analysis for Adaptimmune Therapeutics

NasdaqGS:ADAP Ownership Summary January 2nd 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Adaptimmune Therapeutics?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 33% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Adaptimmune Therapeutics’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:ADAP Income Statement Export January 2nd 19 More

It would appear that 19% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.