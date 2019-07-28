What Percentage Of Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj (HEL:AM1) Shares Do Insiders Own?

Every investor in Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj (HEL:AM1) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'
Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of €1.4b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about AM1.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
We can see that Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj does have institutional investors; and they hold 37% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.
We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.
Insider Ownership Of Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful €254m stake in this €1.4b business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.
General Public Ownership
With a 42% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over AM1. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.
Private Equity Ownership
With a stake of 23%, private equity firms could influence the AM1 board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.
It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj better, we need to consider many other factors.
