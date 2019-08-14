What Percentage Of Altarea SCA (EPA:ALTA) Shares Do Insiders Own?

The big shareholder groups in Altarea SCA (EPA:ALTA) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Altarea is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of €3.0b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about ALTA.

Check out our latest analysis for Altarea

ENXTPA:ALTA Ownership Summary, August 14th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Altarea?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 15% of Altarea. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Altarea's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ENXTPA:ALTA Income Statement, August 14th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Altarea. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Altarea

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Altarea SCA. It has a market capitalization of just €3.0b, and insiders have €689m worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.