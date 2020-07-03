What Percentage Of Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX) Shares Do Insiders Own?

If you want to know who really controls Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Argentex Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of UK£153m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Argentex Group.

AIM:AGFX Ownership Breakdown July 3rd 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Argentex Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Argentex Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Argentex Group's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

AIM:AGFX Earnings and Revenue Growth July 3rd 2020 More

Argentex Group is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Pacific Investments, with ownership of 13%. The second and third largest shareholders are Carl Jani and Harry Adams, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 12%. Note that the second and third-largest shareholders are also Co-Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively, meaning that the company's top shareholders are insiders.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 6 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.