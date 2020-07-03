What Percentage Of Audio Pixels Holdings Limited (ASX:AKP) Shares Do Insiders Own?

If you want to know who really controls Audio Pixels Holdings Limited (ASX:AKP), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of AU$552m, Audio Pixels Holdings is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about Audio Pixels Holdings.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Audio Pixels Holdings?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Audio Pixels Holdings's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

Audio Pixels Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Frederick Bart with 20% of shares outstanding. Altshuler Shacham Trusts Limited is the second largest shareholder owning 11% of common stock, and Laurence Freedman holds about 5.7% of the company stock.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.