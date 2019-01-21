What Percentage Of Avon Moldplast Limited (NSE:AVONMPL) Shares Do Insiders Own?

Every investor in Avon Moldplast Limited (NSE:AVONMPL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

With a market capitalization of ₹139m, Avon Moldplast is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about AVONMPL.

NSEI:AVONMPL Ownership Summary January 21st 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Avon Moldplast?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it’s unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don’t attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don’t own the stock because they aren’t convinced it will perform well. Avon Moldplast might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

NSEI:AVONMPL Income Statement Export January 21st 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Avon Moldplast. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Avon Moldplast

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.