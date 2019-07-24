What Percentage Of Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Incorporation (HKG:8247) Shares Do Insiders Own?

The big shareholder groups in Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Incorporation (HKG:8247) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

With a market capitalization of HK$191m, Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Incorporation is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 8247.

Check out our latest analysis for Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Incorporation

SEHK:8247 Ownership Summary, July 24th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Incorporation?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 24% of Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Incorporation. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Incorporation, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

SEHK:8247 Income Statement, July 24th 2019 More

Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Incorporation is not owned by hedge funds. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Incorporation

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.