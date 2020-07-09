What Percentage Of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Do Insiders Own?

If you want to know who really controls Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Carriage Services is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$315m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Carriage Services.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Carriage Services?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Carriage Services. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Carriage Services, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Our data indicates that hedge funds own 6.8% of Carriage Services. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Dimensional Fund Advisors L.P. with 8.2% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are BlackRock, Inc. and Melvin Payne, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 7.1%. Melvin Payne, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board.