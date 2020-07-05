What Percentage Of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Shares Do Insiders Own?

The big shareholder groups in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

CBTX is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$484m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about CBTX.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CBTX?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in CBTX. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of CBTX, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

CBTX is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc., with ownership of 5.1%. The second and third largest shareholders are John Williams and Luther King Capital Management Corporation, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 4.9%. Furthermore, CEO Robert Franklin is the owner of 1.1% of the company's shares.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 20 shareholders, meaning that no one shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.