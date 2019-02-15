What Percentage Of Cyber Media (India) Limited (NSE:CYBERMEDIA) Shares Do Insiders Own?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

A look at the shareholders of Cyber Media (India) Limited (NSE:CYBERMEDIA) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Cyber Media (India) is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹77m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about CYBERMEDIA.

NSEI:CYBERMEDIA Ownership Summary February 15th 19

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cyber Media (India)?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 17% of Cyber Media (India). This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Cyber Media (India)’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NSEI:CYBERMEDIA Income Statement Export February 15th 19

Cyber Media (India) is not owned by hedge funds. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Cyber Media (India)

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.