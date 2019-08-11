What Percentage Of Far East Consortium International Limited (HKG:35) Shares Do Insiders Own?

If you want to know who really controls Far East Consortium International Limited (HKG:35), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of HK$8.4b, Far East Consortium International is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 35.

See our latest analysis for Far East Consortium International

SEHK:35 Ownership Summary, August 11th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Far East Consortium International?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Far East Consortium International does have institutional investors; and they hold 18% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Far East Consortium International's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

SEHK:35 Income Statement, August 11th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Far East Consortium International. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Far East Consortium International

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.