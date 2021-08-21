What Percentage Of Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET) Shares Do Insiders Own?

A look at the shareholders of Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Global Crossing Airlines Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of CA$155m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are not on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Global Crossing Airlines Group.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Global Crossing Airlines Group?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Global Crossing Airlines Group's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Global Crossing Airlines Group. Our data shows that Cordia Harrington is the largest shareholder with 14% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 13% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 9.0% by the third-largest shareholder. Interestingly, the bottom two of the top three shareholders also hold the title of Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively, suggesting that these insiders have a personal stake in the company.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 8 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Global Crossing Airlines Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc.. Insiders have a CA$58m stake in this CA$155m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 45% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Global Crossing Airlines Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Global Crossing Airlines Group (2 don't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

