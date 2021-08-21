What Percentage Of Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET) Shares Do Insiders Own?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

A look at the shareholders of Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Global Crossing Airlines Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of CA$155m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are not on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Global Crossing Airlines Group.

See our latest analysis for Global Crossing Airlines Group

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Global Crossing Airlines Group?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Global Crossing Airlines Group's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Global Crossing Airlines Group. Our data shows that Cordia Harrington is the largest shareholder with 14% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 13% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 9.0% by the third-largest shareholder. Interestingly, the bottom two of the top three shareholders also hold the title of Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively, suggesting that these insiders have a personal stake in the company.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 8 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Global Crossing Airlines Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc.. Insiders have a CA$58m stake in this CA$155m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 45% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Global Crossing Airlines Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Global Crossing Airlines Group (2 don't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money in 7 Years (or Less)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management in 2013 found that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. Since dividend stocks are often profitable and time-tested, they're the ideal wealth-building vehicle for long-term investors.

  • Is a Stock Market Crash Coming? Here's What the Data Suggests

    For the past 17 months, investors have enjoyed a historic rally. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has doubled in value. Although no one knows with any certainty, we can turn to an abundance of data to get a better idea of what might lie ahead for the S&P 500 and your portfolio.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Made Big Bets in Alibaba and Intel Stock

    Generation Investment, chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, loaded up on Alibaba ADRs and initiated a stake in chip giant Intel in the second quarter.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are All Soaring Today

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are up 6.82%, 8.16%, and 8.36% in the past 24 hours. Earlier in the day, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, announced it would be adding $500 million worth of cryptocurrency to its balance sheet. Coinbase stock is also up 3.10% to $255.98 per share in the same period.

  • Eisner Outflanked by Fanatics as $600 Million Payday Foiled by MLB Players

    It’s as if Mickey Mouse packed up and made camp over at Universal. Or maybe worse. Dealmaker Michael Eisner’s latest trophy project was dealt a huge blow when the MLB Players Association decided not to renew its deal with Topps and instead team with Fanatics to offer licensed trading cards starting in 2026. Baseball and […]

  • 10 Stocks that Helped Warren Buffett Make $4.6 Billion in Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks that helped Warren Buffett make $4.6 billion in dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of Buffet’s investment strategy and profile, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks that Helped Warren Buffet Make $4.6 Billion in Dividends. Warren Buffett is […]

  • These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    Income-seeking investors don't have to mess with a bunch of individual stocks to build a diversified dividend portfolio. A couple of different funds could do the trick in a snap.

  • 1 Growth Stock Nobody's Talking About

    This under-the-radar payments company can bring experience, stability, and aggressive growth to your portfolio.

  • S&P 500 hasn’t fallen 5% from a peak in nearly 200 sessions—what that tells market historians

    Friday marks the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • A ‘Flash Recession’ Might Be Looming. Here’s What That Means.

    Recently, data on economic growth have been missing estimates as the Delta variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 hampers global supply chains and demand. Bank of America strategists warned in a note published Friday morning that the near future is bleak for the economy, saying a flash recession could come this year. The bank flagged three reasons investors appear to be concerned about economic growth.

  • Mexican Peso Looks to Regain Its Crown as Carry Trade King

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as some emerging-market peers ramp up interest rates amid resurgent global inflation, Mexico is vying to regain its crown as the king of carry.While policy makers in Mexico have lagged behind their counterparts in Brazil, Russia and Turkey in raising borrowing costs, the peso remains attractive because of its stability, a major demand of any investor eking out small returns by borrowing in one currency and lending in another.One-month implied volatility on the peso fell to it

  • This record-breaking figure is now the average 401(k) balance

    If you want to see the benefits of saving early for your retirement and saving with regularity, look no further than the latest report from 401(k) giant Fidelity Investments. The average 401(k) account now has a record balance of $129,300, the company says. Fidelity calculates that even millennials who’ve held their 401(k)s for at least 15 years now have an average balance of just under $280,000.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Alphabet Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • This insurance company wants to hike homeowners’ rates 36%. Florida regulators balk

    State regulators took a hard line on a property insurance company that wants to raise rates by an average of 36% on more than 64,000 homeowners policies, the company’s second big rate hike in a year.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Urging Investors Not To Sell Ford Stock

    Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has traded down to its lowest levels since May, but Jim Cramer urged investors not to sell Ford stock. As chip shortage issues continue to impact the automotive industry, Cramer said there are many things that are going well for Ford that investors should pay attention to. See Also: Ford Stock Breaks Critical Level "There are so many things that are going good at Ford including all new models and a decision to no longer lose money in a lot of different places," Cramer sai

  • MLB, Players Ending Topps Card Deal for Fanatics Joint Venture

    Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are set to make a massive lineup change—ending an 70-year partnership with Topps to work with Fanatics on licensed trading cards starting in 2026. Topps has been producing baseball cards since 1951, and received an exclusive license from MLB in 2009. That agreement was later extended through […]

  • More Americans have $1 million saved for retirement than ever before

    Here’s some really good news: More Americans have a cool $1 million or more in their retirement accounts than ever before. The Boston-based investment giant says the number of 401(k) accounts with seven-figure balances swelled 84% in the 12 months ended June 30 to 412,000, while the number of seven-figure IRAs jumped more than 64% to 341,600.

  • Is Alibaba Stock About To Rebound?

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: BABA) are extremely oversold. That means there’s a good chance they're about to stage some type of rebound. Oversold means the shares are trading at an extreme below what would be their usual or typical trading range. This attracts buyers into the market because they will be expecting a reversion or rally back up to the average. They could push the price higher. See Also: Alibaba Launches New NFT Marketplace: What You Need To Know The bottom part of t