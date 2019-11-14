What Percentage Of Human Stem Cells Institute PJSC (MCX:ISKJ) Shares Do Insiders Own?

If you want to know who really controls Human Stem Cells Institute PJSC (MCX:ISKJ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of ₽882m, Human Stem Cells Institute PJSC is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions don't own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about ISKJ.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Human Stem Cells Institute PJSC?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Human Stem Cells Institute PJSC might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

Human Stem Cells Institute PJSC is not owned by hedge funds. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Human Stem Cells Institute PJSC

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.