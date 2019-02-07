What Percentage Of IDG Energy Investment Limited (HKG:650) Shares Do Insiders Own?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

A look at the shareholders of IDG Energy Investment Limited (HKG:650) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

IDG Energy Investment isn’t enormous, but it’s not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of HK$6.7b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 650.

Check out our latest analysis for IDG Energy Investment

SEHK:650 Ownership Summary February 7th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About IDG Energy Investment?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

IDG Energy Investment already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 5.4% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at IDG Energy Investment’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

SEHK:650 Income Statement Export February 7th 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in IDG Energy Investment. We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of IDG Energy Investment

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.