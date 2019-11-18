What Percentage Of Kalia Limited (ASX:KLH) Shares Do Insiders Own?

The big shareholder groups in Kalia Limited (ASX:KLH) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Kalia is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$2.5m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about KLH.

Check out our latest analysis for Kalia

ASX:KLH Ownership Summary, November 18th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kalia?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 23% of Kalia. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Kalia's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

ASX:KLH Income Statement, November 18th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Kalia. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Kalia

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.