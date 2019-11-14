What Percentage Of Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (NSE:KALPATPOWR) Shares Do Insiders Own?

If you want to know who really controls Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (NSE:KALPATPOWR), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Kalpataru Power Transmission isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of ₹70b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about KALPATPOWR.

View our latest analysis for Kalpataru Power Transmission

NSEI:KALPATPOWR Ownership Summary, November 14th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kalpataru Power Transmission?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Kalpataru Power Transmission already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 33% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Kalpataru Power Transmission's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NSEI:KALPATPOWR Income Statement, November 14th 2019 More

Kalpataru Power Transmission is not owned by hedge funds. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Kalpataru Power Transmission

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.