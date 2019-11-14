What Percentage Of Laneway Resources Limited (ASX:LNY) Shares Do Insiders Own?

If you want to know who really controls Laneway Resources Limited (ASX:LNY), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Laneway Resources is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$26m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about LNY.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Laneway Resources?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Laneway Resources does have institutional investors; and they hold 18% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Laneway Resources's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Laneway Resources. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Laneway Resources

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.