What Percentage Of LHT Holdings Limited (SGX:BEI) Shares Do Insiders Own?

If you want to know who really controls LHT Holdings Limited (SGX:BEI), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

LHT Holdings is a smaller company with a market capitalization of S$36m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions don’t own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about BEI.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About LHT Holdings?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it’s less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don’t own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don’t own the stock because they aren’t convinced it will perform well. LHT Holdings might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

LHT Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of LHT Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of LHT Holdings Limited. This gives them effective control of the company. So they have a S$28m stake in this S$36m business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them.