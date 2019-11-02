What Percentage Of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Do Insiders Own?

A look at the shareholders of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of US$78m, A-Mark Precious Metals is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about AMRK.

View our latest analysis for A-Mark Precious Metals

NasdaqGS:AMRK Ownership Summary, November 2nd 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About A-Mark Precious Metals?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that A-Mark Precious Metals does have institutional investors; and they hold 22% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see A-Mark Precious Metals's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGS:AMRK Income Statement, November 2nd 2019 More

A-Mark Precious Metals is not owned by hedge funds. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of A-Mark Precious Metals

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.