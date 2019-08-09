What Percentage Of Midea Real Estate Holding Limited (HKG:3990) Shares Do Insiders Own?

If you want to know who really controls Midea Real Estate Holding Limited (HKG:3990), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of HK$23b, Midea Real Estate Holding is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 3990.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Midea Real Estate Holding?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Midea Real Estate Holding, for yourself, below.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Midea Real Estate Holding. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Midea Real Estate Holding

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.