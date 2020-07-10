What Percentage Of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) Shares Do Insiders Own?

If you want to know who really controls Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Misonix is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$190m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Misonix.

See our latest analysis for Misonix

NasdaqGM:MSON Ownership Breakdown July 10th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Misonix?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Misonix does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Misonix, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGM:MSON Earnings and Revenue Growth July 10th 2020 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Misonix. 1315 Capital, LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 9.8% of shares outstanding. SV Health Investors, LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 9.8% of common stock, and Stavros Vizirgianakis holds about 9.5% of the company stock. Stavros Vizirgianakis, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 13 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no one share holder has significant control over the company.