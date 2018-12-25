What Percentage Of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) Shares Do Insiders Own?

If you want to know who really controls Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Moxian is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$27m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not on the share registry. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about MOXC.

NasdaqCM:MOXC Ownership Summary December 25th 18 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Moxian?

We don’t tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it’s not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don’t own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don’t own the stock because they aren’t convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Moxian, for yourself, below.

NasdaqCM:MOXC Income Statement Export December 25th 18 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Moxian. We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Moxian

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.