What Percentage Of NCAB Group AB (publ) (STO:NCAB) Shares Do Insiders Own?

Every investor in NCAB Group AB (publ) (STO:NCAB) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

NCAB Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of kr1.8b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about NCAB.

OM:NCAB Ownership Summary, August 18th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About NCAB Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

NCAB Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 54% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see NCAB Group's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

OM:NCAB Income Statement, August 18th 2019 More

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Hedge funds don't have many shares in NCAB Group. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of NCAB Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.