What Percentage Of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Shares Do Insiders Own?

The big shareholder groups in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

Perma-Pipe International Holdings is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$66m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about PPIH.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Perma-Pipe International Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Perma-Pipe International Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold 32% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It would appear that 15% of Perma-Pipe International Holdings shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Perma-Pipe International Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.