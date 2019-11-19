What Percentage Of Pricol Limited (NSE:PRICOLLTD) Shares Do Insiders Own?

The big shareholder groups in Pricol Limited (NSE:PRICOLLTD) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Pricol is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹3.2b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about PRICOLLTD.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pricol?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Pricol does have institutional investors; and they hold 16% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Pricol, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Pricol. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Pricol

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Pricol Limited. Insiders have a ₹1.0b stake in this ₹3.2b business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.