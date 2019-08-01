What Percentage Of Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (CVE:CJC) Shares Do Insiders Own?

Every investor in Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (CVE:CJC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

Quebec Precious Metals is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$12m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about CJC.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Quebec Precious Metals?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Quebec Precious Metals already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 7.3% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Quebec Precious Metals, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Quebec Precious Metals. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Quebec Precious Metals

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.