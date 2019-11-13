What Percentage Of SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Do Insiders Own?

The big shareholder groups in SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

SGOCO Group is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$82m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are not on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about SGOC.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SGOCO Group?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of SGOCO Group, for yourself, below.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in SGOCO Group. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of SGOCO Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.