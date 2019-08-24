What Percentage Of ShreeOswal Seeds and Chemicals Limited (NSE:OSWALSEEDS) Shares Do Insiders Own?

Every investor in ShreeOswal Seeds and Chemicals Limited (NSE:OSWALSEEDS) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

ShreeOswal Seeds and Chemicals is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹366m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are not on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about OSWALSEEDS.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ShreeOswal Seeds and Chemicals?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of ShreeOswal Seeds and Chemicals, for yourself, below.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in ShreeOswal Seeds and Chemicals. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of ShreeOswal Seeds and Chemicals

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.