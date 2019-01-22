What Percentage Of Skin Elements Limited (ASX:SKN) Shares Do Insiders Own?

If you want to know who really controls Skin Elements Limited (ASX:SKN), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of AU$3.6m, Skin Elements is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions don’t own many shares in the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about SKN.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Skin Elements?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Less than 5% of Skin Elements is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Skin Elements. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Skin Elements

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.