What Percentage Of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) Shares Do Insiders Own?

A look at the shareholders of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

Third Point Reinsurance has a market capitalization of US$901m, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about TPRE.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Third Point Reinsurance?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Third Point Reinsurance does have institutional investors; and they hold 72% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Third Point Reinsurance's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Third Point Reinsurance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Third Point Reinsurance

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.