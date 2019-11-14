What Percentage Of Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEMKT:UFAB) Shares Do Insiders Own?

Every investor in Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEMKT:UFAB) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of US$28m, Unique Fabricating is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about UFAB.

AMEX:UFAB Ownership Summary, November 14th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Unique Fabricating?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Unique Fabricating does have institutional investors; and they hold 23% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Unique Fabricating's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

AMEX:UFAB Income Statement, November 14th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Unique Fabricating. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Unique Fabricating

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.