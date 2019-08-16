What Percentage Of Village Roadshow Limited (ASX:VRL) Shares Do Insiders Own?

The big shareholder groups in Village Roadshow Limited (ASX:VRL) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

With a market capitalization of AU$492m, Village Roadshow is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about VRL.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Village Roadshow?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 11% of Village Roadshow. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Village Roadshow's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Village Roadshow. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Village Roadshow

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Village Roadshow Limited. Insiders own AU$54m worth of shares in the AU$492m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.