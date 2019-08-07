What Percentage Of Vivanco Gruppe AG (FRA:VG0K) Shares Do Insiders Own?

If you want to know who really controls Vivanco Gruppe AG (FRA:VG0K), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of €20m, Vivanco Gruppe is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions don't own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about VG0K.

Check out our latest analysis for Vivanco Gruppe

DB:VG0K Ownership Summary, August 7th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Vivanco Gruppe?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Vivanco Gruppe, for yourself, below.

DB:VG0K Income Statement, August 7th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Vivanco Gruppe. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Vivanco Gruppe

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.