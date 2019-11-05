What Percentage Of ZEAL Network SE (ETR:TIMA) Shares Do Insiders Own?

The big shareholder groups in ZEAL Network SE (ETR:TIMA) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

ZEAL Network is a smaller company with a market capitalization of €448m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about TIMA.

XTRA:TIMA Ownership Summary, November 5th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ZEAL Network?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 9.9% of ZEAL Network. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at ZEAL Network's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

XTRA:TIMA Income Statement, November 5th 2019 More

It looks like hedge funds own 20% of ZEAL Network shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of ZEAL Network

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.