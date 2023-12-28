Perci Garner selected to fill role of Dover councilman at large

DOVER – The Dover Democratic Central Committee met Wednesday evening to select a replacement for outgoing at-large Councilwoman Gina Space, who was elected to become Dover's law director beginning Monday.

Perci Garner III, executive director of the Rainbow Connection since 2020, was selected to fill the position. Cookie Cozart and Michael DiDonato were also nominated. The term will run until the end of 2025. He will be sworn in next week.

Perci Garner

Under the leadership of Garner in his current role at the Rainbow Connection, he successfully fostered its mission of fundraising in order to serve the needs of disabled and disadvantaged Tuscarawas County residents, according to a release.

Garner holds a bachelor of science degree in liberal studies/computer technology from Northwestern University. He also most served on the Tuscarawas County YMCA Board of Directors until August, when that term expired. Other civic duty roles include work with the Prevention Action Alliance, Tuscarawas County Community Improvement Corporation, as well as membership to the Dover Rotary Club.

Garner and his wife, Krista, have two children, Perci IV and Peyton.

